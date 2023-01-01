WT Wealth Management Has $1.78 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

WT Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 256.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,706 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.9% of WT Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,229,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,410 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Tesla by 269,229.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,738,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,687 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tesla by 10.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 109.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,676,072,000 after acquiring an additional 811,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 202.5% in the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 1,029,501 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $273,075,000 after acquiring an additional 689,147 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,493,096,553. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla Stock Up 1.1 %

Several analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.24.

TSLA stock opened at $123.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $388.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.24 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.49 and a 200-day moving average of $233.36.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

