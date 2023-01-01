Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Trading 4.3% Higher

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.45 and last traded at $31.84. Approximately 5,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 551,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on XMTR shares. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Xometry in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Xometry from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Xometry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

Xometry Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -19.77 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.51.

Insider Activity

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.73 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 21.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xometry news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $1,167,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,582 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,317.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Xometry news, COO Peter Goguen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $233,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,252 shares in the company, valued at $6,322,999.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $1,167,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,582 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,317.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,179,720. Insiders own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 816.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 183,696 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 583,073.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 151,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 151,599 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 16,364 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Featured Articles

