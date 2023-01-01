Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Down to $1.37

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.37, but opened at $1.30. Yatsen shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 438 shares changing hands.

Yatsen Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a market cap of $572.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of -3.28.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 29.37%. The company had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yatsen

Yatsen Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yatsen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 33,334 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Yatsen by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 54,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Yatsen by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

