Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Price Up 5%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) shares rose 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.45. Approximately 2,596 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 277,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Youdao from $7.80 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of -0.29.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $197.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.14 million. On average, research analysts predict that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAO. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in Youdao during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Youdao during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Youdao during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

