Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.68 and last traded at $18.68. Approximately 14 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 420,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

ZNTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.50.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $293,875.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 409,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,624,641.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,153,375. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,199,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,694 shares during the period. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $51,271,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,294 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,861,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,309,000 after purchasing an additional 857,000 shares during the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

