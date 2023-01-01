Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.68 and last traded at $18.68. Approximately 14 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 420,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ZNTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 9.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.50.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,199,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,694 shares during the period. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $51,271,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,294 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,861,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,309,000 after purchasing an additional 857,000 shares during the last quarter.
About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.
Featured Articles
