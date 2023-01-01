Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Trading 1.5% Higher

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.68 and last traded at $18.68. Approximately 14 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 420,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.50.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $293,875.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 409,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,624,641.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,153,375. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 284.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 78,102 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

