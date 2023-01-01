Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Down to $1.38

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.38, but opened at $1.28. Zhihu shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 19,969 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZH. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zhihu from $2.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. CLSA began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Zhihu Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $847.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zhihu

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 51.30% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $128.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.82 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZH. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zhihu by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 433,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 239,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zhihu by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 36,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zhihu by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 120,892 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zhihu by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 131,846 shares during the period. 11.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

