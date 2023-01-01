Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,461,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $70,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 53.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on Z. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Z stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.76. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter.
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
