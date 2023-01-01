ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Down 4.4%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.19 and last traded at $17.29. Approximately 24,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,638,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.
ZIM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.16.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 68.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,387,000 after buying an additional 2,540,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,990 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 158.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,592,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,438,000 after acquiring an additional 976,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 315.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,166,000 after acquiring an additional 935,223 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 118.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,483,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,067,000 after acquiring an additional 805,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company’s stock.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.
