ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Down 4.4%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.19 and last traded at $17.29. Approximately 24,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,638,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

ZIM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays cut their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.16.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 118.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 68.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,626,000 after buying an additional 1,897,990 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,592,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,438,000 after buying an additional 976,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,166,000 after buying an additional 935,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,483,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,067,000 after buying an additional 805,164 shares during the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

