ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZTO. HSBC dropped their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

NYSE ZTO opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of -0.01. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 254,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 146,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 112.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 908,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after purchasing an additional 481,459 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,318.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 207,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 193,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

