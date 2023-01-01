ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZTO. HSBC dropped their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 0.0 %
NYSE ZTO opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of -0.01. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
About ZTO Express (Cayman)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.
