100,000 Shares in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EAC. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edify Acquisition by 5.7% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edify Acquisition by 63.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $4,562,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Edify Acquisition by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 25,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EAC stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

