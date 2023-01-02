4Thought Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 9.2% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $384.21 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $391.54 and a 200 day moving average of $391.53.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

