52,548 Shares in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 52,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Livent by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Livent by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Livent by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Livent by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 57,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Livent by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 65,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LTHM. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.94.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $19.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.31. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Livent had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $231.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.19 million. Analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

