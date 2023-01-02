7,600 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 45,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 24,268 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Zscaler by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.97.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

Zscaler Price Performance

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $144,044.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,929,882.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,560 shares of company stock worth $2,829,478. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $111.90 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.74 and a 12-month high of $326.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.72.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

