Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $223,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,886 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 17,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 9,947 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 37,411 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 18.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,154 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 38.4% in the third quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 19,302 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Shares of VZ opened at $39.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $165.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

