Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.90.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ACHC opened at $82.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.91 and a 200-day moving average of $80.11. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $50.07 and a one year high of $89.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $666.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.66 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.