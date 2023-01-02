Accuvest Global Advisors Purchases 1,109 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Accuvest Global Advisors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 83,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,728,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 24,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $134.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $169.81. The stock has a market cap of $393.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

