Acuity Brands, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.83 Per Share (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acuity Brands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 29th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.01. The consensus estimate for Acuity Brands’ current full-year earnings is $12.47 per share.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.58. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $165.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $142.71 and a 1 year high of $220.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 60.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 23.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 52.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 9.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

