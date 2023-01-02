Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Has $443,000 Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,494 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.4% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.1% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,774,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $546,298,000 after purchasing an additional 298,792 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on V shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visa Price Performance

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa stock opened at $207.76 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.10 and its 200-day moving average is $202.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $391.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.