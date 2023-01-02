Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 78,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Aflac by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.82.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,888 shares of company stock worth $4,029,349. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock opened at $71.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.27. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $72.70.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

