Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) versus biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) Financial Comparison

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) and Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for biote and Akanda, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score biote 0 0 4 0 3.00 Akanda 0 0 0 0 N/A

biote currently has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 174.80%. Given biote’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe biote is more favorable than Akanda.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio biote N/A N/A $11.11 million N/A N/A Akanda $40,000.00 107.69 -$8.13 million N/A N/A

This table compares biote and Akanda’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

biote has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akanda.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of biote shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Akanda shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of biote shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares biote and Akanda’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets biote N/A -20.05% 5.99% Akanda N/A N/A N/A

Summary

biote beats Akanda on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements. It also sells Biote-branded dietary supplements; and sterile pellet insertion kits for men and women. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, Texas.

About Akanda

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products in the United Kingdom, Lesotho, and internationally. It intends to supply cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

