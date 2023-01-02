Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,333,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,402,114,000 after buying an additional 413,600 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,363,357,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,150 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,142,000 after purchasing an additional 202,226 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,919,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,887,000 after purchasing an additional 761,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA opened at $88.09 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $138.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.08. The firm has a market cap of $233.27 billion, a PE ratio of 220.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.06.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

