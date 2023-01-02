Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 838.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Nasdaq by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,267,515. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

NDAQ opened at $61.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.57. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $70.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

