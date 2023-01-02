Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,876.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,573 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $88.73 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.20.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 245,219 shares worth $14,309,519. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

