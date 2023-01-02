Alset (NASDAQ:AEI) & Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Financial Comparison

Alset (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Alset has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urban Edge Properties has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alset and Urban Edge Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alset $19.80 million 0.86 -$103.32 million N/A N/A Urban Edge Properties $425.08 million 3.89 $102.69 million $0.64 22.02

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Urban Edge Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Alset.

6.5% of Alset shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 54.2% of Alset shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alset and Urban Edge Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alset -782.46% -30.94% -29.77% Urban Edge Properties 17.64% 7.21% 2.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alset and Urban Edge Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alset 0 0 0 0 N/A Urban Edge Properties 1 0 1 0 2.00

Urban Edge Properties has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.75%. Given Urban Edge Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Urban Edge Properties is more favorable than Alset.

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats Alset on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alset

Alset Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments. The Real Estate segment develops property projects and participates in third-party property development projects; and owns, operates, and manages real estate development projects with a focus on land subdivision developments and house rental projects. The Digital Transformation Technology segment provides consulting, implementation, and development services with various technologies, including blockchain, e-commerce, social media, and payment solutions. Its technology platform focuses on business-to-business solutions, such as communications and workflow, instant messaging, international calling, social media, e-commerce and payment systems, and direct marketing solutions. The Biohealth segment engages in developing, researching, testing, manufacturing, licensing, and distributing biohealth products and services. The Other Business Activities segment offers corporate strategy and business development, asset management, corporate restructuring, and leveraged buy-out expertise services. The company was formerly known as Alset EHome International Inc. and changed its name to Alset Inc. in October 2022. Alset Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

