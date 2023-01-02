Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.2% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $84.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.17. The firm has a market cap of $856.94 billion, a PE ratio of 77.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.69 and a 12-month high of $171.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,948 shares of company stock worth $11,038,422 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

