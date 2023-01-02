Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Integrity Advisory LLC

Integrity Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,108 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 916.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 79 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $84.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.44 and its 200-day moving average is $112.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.69 and a 12-month high of $171.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,750,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,948 shares of company stock worth $11,038,422 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

