American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in American International Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in American International Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in American International Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in American International Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

AIG stock opened at $63.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.07. The stock has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 7.61%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

