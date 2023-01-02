Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Walt Disney Company’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) – Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Walt Disney in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 28th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the entertainment giant will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.3 %

DIS stock opened at $86.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.80. The company has a market cap of $158.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after buying an additional 7,654,961 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,218,240,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,167,284,000 after acquiring an additional 165,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $883,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.