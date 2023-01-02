Analysts Offer Predictions for Accenture plc’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Accenture in a research note issued on Friday, December 30th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $2.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.62. The consensus estimate for Accenture’s current full-year earnings is $11.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.38 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.67 EPS.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.78.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture Dividend Announcement

NYSE ACN opened at $266.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $281.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.79. The company has a market cap of $168.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $416.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.