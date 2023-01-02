Analyzing Lanvin Group (LANV) & The Competition

Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) is one of 718 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Lanvin Group to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lanvin Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Lanvin Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lanvin Group N/A $20.88 million 27.64 Lanvin Group Competitors $1.72 billion $88.36 million 23.84

Lanvin Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lanvin Group. Lanvin Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lanvin Group N/A -60.73% 4.33% Lanvin Group Competitors 11.67% -68.30% 2.53%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Lanvin Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Lanvin Group has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lanvin Group’s peers have a beta of 0.05, suggesting that their average share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lanvin Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lanvin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Lanvin Group Competitors 113 593 891 18 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 56.59%. Given Lanvin Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lanvin Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Lanvin Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lanvin Group peers beat Lanvin Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Lanvin Group

(Get Rating)

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Lanvin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanvin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.