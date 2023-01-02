Annapolis Financial Services LLC Has $288,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,049 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 34,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $551,000. Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.4% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $86.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.80. The firm has a market cap of $158.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

