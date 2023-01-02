Annapolis Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 10.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $51.24 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $59.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day moving average of $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $287.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

