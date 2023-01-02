Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.92 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apogee Enterprises in a report released on Friday, December 30th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.92 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.91. The consensus estimate for Apogee Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ APOG opened at $44.46 on Monday. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.44. The stock has a market cap of $987.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day moving average of $42.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 21,245 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 76,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $523,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,457.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

