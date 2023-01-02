Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Forsta AP Fonden’s Largest Position

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,860,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,500 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 6.5% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Apple were worth $533,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $129.93 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $125.87 and a one year high of $182.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,552 shares of company stock valued at $31,645,123. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

