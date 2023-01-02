Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is JGP Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,240 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 6.0% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Omega Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 39.7% in the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 132,186 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,518,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 365,847 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 99.8% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 261,812 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,704,000 after purchasing an additional 130,788 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,490 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,552 shares of company stock worth $31,645,123. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $129.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.87 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.