Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,327 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 7.2% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 52,435 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 30,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 55,951 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Apple by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 67,082 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $129.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.87 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,552 shares of company stock worth $31,645,123. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Apple to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

