Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,366 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.6% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $129.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.87 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,552 shares of company stock valued at $31,645,123 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

