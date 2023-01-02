Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Boosted by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,035 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.6% of Petix & Botte Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 5.7% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,240 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,752,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 39.7% in the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 132,186 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,518,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 365,847 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,560,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,552 shares of company stock worth $31,645,123 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $129.93 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $125.87 and a one year high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Apple to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

