Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Boosted by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,951 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.0% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after buying an additional 89,865 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 8.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $129.93 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.87 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.92 and a 200-day moving average of $148.77.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,552 shares of company stock valued at $31,645,123 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

