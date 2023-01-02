Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,640 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 44.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 50.7% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $868,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 659.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 55.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $511,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,870 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $86.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.80. The firm has a market cap of $158.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $160.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

