Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RCUS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcus Biosciences

In other Arcus Biosciences news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $77,582.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $136,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 218,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,433.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $77,582.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,313. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $20.68 on Monday. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $43.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.67.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.15. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Featured Articles

