Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter worth $25,000. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASC opened at $14.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $576.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.54. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

