Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.36). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Argo Blockchain’s current full-year earnings is ($1.50) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Argo Blockchain’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARBK. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut Argo Blockchain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Argo Blockchain currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Argo Blockchain Trading Up 19.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain stock opened at $1.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. Argo Blockchain has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $13.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

