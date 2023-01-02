Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 9,454 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 245.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,303 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 916.7% in the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 48.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 142.9% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,493,096,553 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $123.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.24 and a 52 week high of $402.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Tesla from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.24.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

