Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 3,417 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in General Electric by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 58,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in General Electric by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GE opened at $83.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.59 and a 200 day moving average of $74.03. The company has a market capitalization of $91.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.24. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $103.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.79%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. UBS Group raised their price target on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.83.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

