Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,271,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 271,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after acquiring an additional 158,177 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after acquiring an additional 154,406 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,290,000 after buying an additional 56,873 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 638.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 52,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,706,000 after buying an additional 45,770 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $347.98 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $287.82 and a twelve month high of $559.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $1.062 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

