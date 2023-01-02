Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,735 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,205,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992,817 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock worth $222,347,000 after acquiring an additional 104,191 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,317,071 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,717,000 after acquiring an additional 40,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,289 shares of the airline’s stock worth $131,047,000 after acquiring an additional 84,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:LUV opened at $33.67 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.72.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.73.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

