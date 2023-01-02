Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.69.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arvinas from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Arvinas from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Arvinas to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arvinas from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Arvinas from $170.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ARVN opened at $34.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average is $44.86. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $82.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.26). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 225.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will post -4.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in Arvinas in the third quarter valued at $17,752,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter worth about $12,133,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter worth about $12,524,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 14.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,941,000 after purchasing an additional 280,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.